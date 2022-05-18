Uria

Jordan Levi Uria will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 21, at Solon Chabad. Jordan is the son of Beverley and Richard Uria of Beachwood, and the brother of Daniel and Sam. He is the grandson of Helen and Dennis Israelstam, and Ann and Selwyn Uria. Jordan attends Gross Schechter Day School. He enjoys basketball, football, baseball and traveling.

