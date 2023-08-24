Joseph Siegel will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 26, at Park Synagogue. Joseph is the son of Angela and Jay Siegel of Pepper Pike and the brother of Maya. He is the grandson of Theresa and Andy Hyun, Nessa Siegel and Barry Siegel. Joseph attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys running cross-country, baseball, playing trumpet in the band, cooking and baking. For his mitzvah project, Joseph will be commemorating the life of Yosi Feigerzon through Yad Vashem’s Bar Mitzvah Twinning Project, and will be making a donation in his memory to US Together Cleveland and in support of those still displaced amid political instability and war.
