Josephine Li Ponsky will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, March 4, at Park Synagogue. Josephine is the daughter of Drs. Diana and Todd Ponsky of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Sasha and Ella. She is the granddaughter of Jacqueline and Dr. Jeffrey Ponsky of Hunting Valley, and John Tafel and Phuong Chau of Philadelphia. Josephine attends Brady Middle School and Park Synagogue’s Wolf Religious School. She enjoys TikTok dances, her friends, traveling, violin and clothes. For her mitzvah project, Josephine is collecting clothing with her friend, Dylan Oakley, for NCJW / Cleveland to help empower women, children and families toward societal change.
