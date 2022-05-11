Joshua Liang Wolinsky will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Joshua is the son of Yingli and Mark Wolinsky of Highland Heights and the brother of Jacob. He is the grandson of Kunzhi Song, and the late Yongfong He, and Dorothy and Louis Wolinsky. Joshua attends Mayfield Middle School. He enjoys piano, tennis, swimming and golf. For his mizvah project, he is volunteering at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry and donating money to the JFC Ukrainian Emergency Relief Fund.
