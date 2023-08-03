Joshua Matthew Friedlander will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at Park Synagogue. Joshua is the son of Lisa Friedlander of Solon and Sam Friedlander of Solon and the brother of Kaylee. He is the grandson of Linda and Howard Chapman of Pepper Pike, Sondra Friedlander of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and of blessed memory, Michael Friedlander. Joshua attends Solon Middle School. He loves cooking. Joshua taught cooking classes remotely during the pandemic and had students from all over the world. He is the owner and founder of Jam by Josh, and makes a variety of his own jams that he sells locally. In addition to cooking and being an entrepreneur, Joshua loves tennis, gardening, track and skiing. For his mitzvah project, Joshua has made lasagnas with his sister and delivered them for families in need through the Lasagna Love program, as well as collected clothes and needed items and delivered them to women and children at Women Safe Domestic Violence Shelter. This is an important cause to them. Joshua is also working on starting an environmental club at his school to help empower and educate other students to combat climate change and waste.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
You voted: