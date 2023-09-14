Winograd.jpeg

Julia Morgan Winograd became a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Julia is the daughter of Michelle and Matt Winograd, and the sister of Olivia. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Roger and Marilyn Friedman of Columbus, and Karen and Dale Winograd of Beachwood. Julia attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys basketball and softball.