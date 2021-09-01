Julian Garfield will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Julian is the son of Karine and Steven Garfield of Solon and the brother of Ben. He is the grandson of Joan and Robert Garfield, and Reneé Luguet. Julian attends Solon Middle School. He participates in golf, lacrosse and BBYO.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: