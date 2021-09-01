Garfield

Julian Garfield will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Julian is the son of Karine and Steven Garfield of Solon and the brother of Ben. He is the grandson of Joan and Robert Garfield, and Reneé Luguet. Julian attends Solon Middle School. He participates in golf, lacrosse and BBYO.

