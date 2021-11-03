Justin Bilsky will become a bar mitzvah Saturday, Nov. 6, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Justin is the son of Amy and Scott Bilsky of Pepper Pike and the brother of Sam. He is the grandson of Myra and Mark Lipton of Bainbridge Township, and Marilyn and Jeff Bilsky of Pepper Pike. Justin attends Brady Middle School. He enjoys playing baseball, playing clarinet, collecting sports cards and helping at Fairmount Temple. He also attends Camp Wise. For his mitzvah project, Justin is organizing groups of friends to go to Camp Wise in the fall to help with woodworking projects that will help enhance Camp Wise.