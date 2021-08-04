Justin Daniel Kornspan will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Justin is the son of Lisa and Alan Kornspan, and the brother of Spencer and Zachary Kornspan. He is the grandson of Marianne Weisman and Riki Levenson. He is also the grandson of the late Murray Weisman, and Shirley and Donald Kornspan. Justin attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys soccer, football, baseball, photography and biking. For his mitzvah project, Justin fosters dogs.
