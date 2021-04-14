Kayla Eden Streem will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, April 17, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Kayla is the daughter of Leah Solon Streem and David Streem of Solon and the sister of Marcus Streem. She is the granddaughter of Carol and Richard Streem of Bonita Springs, Fla.; Marcia and Elliot Weser of San Antonia, Texas; and Karen and Manny Solon of Falls Church, Va. Kayla attends Solon Middle School, where she participates in the school band. She enjoys dance. For her mitzvah project, Kayla is collecting food supplies for two local animal shelters.