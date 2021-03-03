Kayla Glazer will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, March 6, at Park Synagogue. Kayla is the daughter of Meredith and Zachary Glazer of Orange, and the sister of Rachel and Mara. Kayla is the granddaughter of Norma and Jeffrey Glazer, and Patty and Steve Kaplan. She is the great-granddaughter of Faye Glazer. Kayla attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys soccer, Stagecrafters Theater, cheerleading and loves spending her summers at Beber Camp. For her mitzvah project, Kayla is volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
