Kaylee Haya Friedlander will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at Park Synagogue. Kaylee is the daughter of Lisa Friedlander of Solon and Sam Friedlander of Solon and the sister of Joshua. She is the granddaughter of Linda and Howard Chapman of Pepper Pike, Sondra Friedlander of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and of blessed memory, Michael Friedlander. Kaylee attends Solon Middle School. She loves dance, art, singing and guitar. Kaylee has danced since she was 18 months old and performed all over. She also sings in her school ensemble and performed the national anthem at a Cleveland Guardians game. Kaylee has made lasagnas with her brother and delivered them for families in need through the Lasagna Love program, as well as collected clothes and needed items and delivered them to women and children at Women Safe Domestic Violence Shelter. This is an important cause to them. Kaylee also does work to help homeless people in Cleveland.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
You voted: