Kaylee Newman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 5, at Solon Chabad. Kaylee is the
daughter of Marla and Aaron Newman of Orange and the sister of Sophia. She is the granddaughter of Allan and Sheila Farkas of Beachwood, Betsy Newman of Israel, and L. Michael and Sharon Newman of New York. Kaylee attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys
spending time with her family and friends, swimming, reading, hiking, exploring new places and animals. For her mitzvah project, Kaylee has been involved with the Meals on Wheels program for the last five years, supervising Mark Sack. Kaylee
enjoys seeing how happy the residents are to see them. A family trip to Israel is planned when they are able to travel.