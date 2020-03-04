Kiva Mersack Jacobs will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, March 7, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Kiva is the son of Rabbi Melinda Mersack and Mark Jacobs of Solon, and the brother of Isaiah and Eli Jacobs. He is the grandson of Lynn and Bob Jacobs, and Ira Mersack. Kiva attends Gross Schechter Day School. He enjoys playing baseball, basketball and video games. For his mitzvah project, Kiva is raising money for the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
