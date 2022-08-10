Kyla Singer will become a bat mitzvah Aug. 13, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Kyla is the daughter of Annie and Ari Singer of Solon and the sister of Easton. She is the granddaughter of Merle and Allan Rogoff of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Vivian and David Singer of Chester Township. Kyla attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys playing softball, soccer and volleyball. Kyla is also a madricha at Fairmount Temple Religious School. For her mitzvah project, Kyla is assisting at the Cleveland Food Bank with her savta.
