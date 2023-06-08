Kylie Rosalie Pustelnik will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, June 9, at Solon Chabad. Kylie is the daughter of Alla and Edward Pustelnik of Reminderville, and the sister of Gavin, Mia and Logan. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Susanna Pustelnik of Lyndhurst, and Lev and Faina Reysher of Miami. Kylie attends Dodge Intermediate School. She enjoys dance.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
‘Pedestrian’ identified as driver in University Heights fatal crash
-
Geraci’s former manager sues over claims involving disability, religion, age
-
Felder: Finance, real estate professional, recalled for ‘compassion’
-
JFSA purchases Beachwood building to house three programs
-
Keystate Homes’ raffled St. Jude house a green, modern haven
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
How many hours a week do you work?
You voted: