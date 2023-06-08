Pustelnik.jpg

Kylie Rosalie Pustelnik will become a bat mitzvah Friday evening, June 9, at Solon Chabad. Kylie is the daughter of Alla and Edward Pustelnik of Reminderville, and the sister of Gavin, Mia and Logan. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Susanna Pustelnik of Lyndhurst, and Lev and Faina Reysher of Miami. Kylie attends Dodge Intermediate School. She enjoys dance.