Lacey Bella Fox will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Lacey is the daughter of Nancy and Sean Fox of Solon and the sister of Brady. She is the granddaughter of Robert and Joan Green of Beachwood, Ronald and Susan Fox of Chicago, and Nancy Lewin of Chicago. Lacey attends Solon Middle School. She plays soccer for the Internationals Soccer Club. For her mitzvah project, Lacey collected items to donate to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
