Laila Claire Bilsky will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 8, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Laila is the daughter of Jeremy and Melissa Bilsky of Orange and the sister of Campbell. She is the granddaughter of Jeffrey and Marilyn Bilsky of Pepper Pike, and Fred and Lynn Rosenberg of Orange, and the great-granddaughter of Marvin Bilsky of Beachwood. Laila attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys playing soccer and skiing, and spending her summers at Beber Camp in Mukwonago, Wis.
