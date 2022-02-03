Leila Mira Cohen will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 5, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Leila is the daughter of Staci and Adam Cohen of Shaker Heights and the sister of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Scott Cohen of Mayfield Heights, Linda Rosen of Henderson, Nev. (formerly of South Euclid), and Mark Rosen (deceased). Leila attends Shaker Heights Middle School and religious school at Fairmount Temple. She loves art, camp, and playing tennis and lacrosse. For her mitzvah project, Leila is raising money for Jewish overnight camp.
