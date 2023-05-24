Levi Lazar will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 27, at Beth Israel-The West Temple. Levi is the son of Joshua and Sarah Lazar of Strongsville. He is the grandson of Jeri Lazar and the late Lee Lazar of Wheeling, Ill., and Yongjun Lee and Hyoun Sook of Park Ridge, Ill. Levi attends Strongsville Middle School. He is an avid video gamer and Chicago Bears fan. Levi also loves Lego building, reading graphic novels, playing golf, football and hanging out with friends.
