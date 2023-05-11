Pales.jpg

Liam Pales will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 13, at Park Synagogue. Liam is the son of Alison and Sean Pales of Bentleyville and the brother of Rhys. He is the grandson of Miriam Pales of Pepper Pike, and Andrew and Deborah Black of Perrysburg, and the great-grandson of Alice Moniak. He is also the great-grandson of Steven Pales, of blessed memory. Liam attends Chagrin Falls Middle School. He enjoys football, camping, hiking and running.

