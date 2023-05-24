Liam Zalevsky will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, May 27, at Suburban-Temple Kol Ami. Liam is the son of Claudia and Daniel Zalevsky of Cleveland Heights and the brother of Claire. He is the grandson of Lilli and Seth Harris of Hunting Valley, Lawrence Lief of Bratenahl, and Lynne Bauman and Jeff Reynolds of Phoenix. Liam attends the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School. He has played classical and electric guitar since age 5. Liam is also the regional sabre fencing champion for his age group. In the rest of his free time, Liam enjoys writing music and screenplays.
