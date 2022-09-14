Liav Isak Perez will become a bar mitzvah the morning of Sept. 17 at Jewish Family Experience (JFX) in University Heights.
He is the son of Orli Perez of Beachwood and Asher Perez of Colombia, S. America, and a brother to Niv.
Liav’s proud grandparents are Sam and Susan Shvartz of Beachwood. He is the great-grandson of Itzhak and Sally Shvartz and Olga (Lang) Hertz, all of blessed memory.
A student at Beachwood Middle School, Liav enjoys playing and watching soccer, golf, fishing and spending time with friends.
For his mitzvah project, Liav is donating shoes to Soles4Souls, sending shoes to entrepreneurs in developing countries, giving them the ability to break free from the cycle of poverty.