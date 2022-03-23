Lila Shirah Sukert will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, March 26, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Lila is the daughter of Julie and Aaron Sukert of Solon, and the sister of Dalia Sukert. She is the granddaughter of Bonnie and Alan Sukert, and great-granddaughter of Florence Abrookin. Lila is also the granddaughter of the late Karen and Seymour Mandel. She attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. Lila enjoys singing, acting and performing in musical theater. For her mitzvah project, Lila started her own business, Every Drop Counts, to raise money by selling reusable T-shirt bags and small watercolor paintings. All proceeds go to the nonprofit Drink Local, Drink Tap.