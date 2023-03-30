Lillian Barbara DuCovna became a bat mitzvah Monday, March 27, in Israel. Lillian is the daughter of Susan and Brian DuCovna of Solon, and the sister of Samantha. She is the granddaughter of Herb and Sue DuCovna of Cincinnati, Stanley and Branka Rosenfeld of Akron and the late Barbara Rosenfeld. Lillian attends Solon Middle School. For her mitzvah project, Lillian collected donations to support research for the Alzheimer’s Association.
