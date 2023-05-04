Lily May Blitzer will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 6, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Lily is the daughter of Alyssa and Scott Blitzer of Solon and the sister of Ben. She is the granddaughter of Larry and Pam (Skall) Schultz, and Marion and the late Arnold Blitzer. Lily attends Solon Middle School. For her mitzvah project, Lily collected donations for the Kate Lieberth Lytton Education in Dance Fund which provides summer study tuition grants for young dancers in need.
