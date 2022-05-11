Liza Ruby Goldberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Liza is the daughter of Amy and Jeremy Goldberg of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Stella and Molly. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Gary Rand of Pepper Pike, and Brenda and David Goldberg of Shaker Heights. Liza attends Hawken School. She enjoys lacrosse.
CJN Most Popular
-
Beachwood reaches settlement, agreement with former camp director, pending council OK
-
Lyndhurst police seek VW Jetta in connection with shooting
-
Beachwood moves toward reinstating theater camp, hiring Koslen-Freireich
-
Patinkin, Grody discuss careers, life together, Judaism and more
-
Bob Stark steps down as Stark Enterprises CEO; Ezra Stark becomes CEO