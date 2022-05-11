Goldberg
Liza Ruby Goldberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 14, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Liza is the daughter of Amy and Jeremy Goldberg of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Stella and Molly. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Gary Rand of Pepper Pike, and Brenda and David Goldberg of Shaker Heights. Liza attends Hawken School. She enjoys lacrosse.

