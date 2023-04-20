Schaefer.jpeg

Liza Schaefer will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, April 22, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Liza is the daughter of Jami and Jonathan Schaefer of Solon and the sister of Lilian. She is the granddaughter of Marla Hart, Eileen and Robert Blattner, and Linda and Charles Schaefer. Liza attends Solon Middle School. She enjoys cheerleading and track.

Tags