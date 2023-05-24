Logan Hirsh will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, May 27, at the House of Blues. Logan is the daughter of Julie and Alex Hirsh of Solon. She attends Solon Middle School and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple religious school.
