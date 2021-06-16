Louis Isaac Frank will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 19, at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland. Louis is the son of Malkie and Larry Frank of University Heights, and the brother of Joey and Sam. He is the grandson of Birdie and Len Frank of Beachwood, and Margot and Dr. Louis (of blessed memory) Brilliant of Baltimore. Louis attends Fuchs Mizrachi School. Louis enjoys playing baseball and football, and hanging out with his friends. For his mitzvah project, Louis participated in Better Together, a program that pairs up school age children with residents at Menorah Park to share stories, experiences and enjoy a friendship. He also often helps out at the Kosher Food Pantry, packing and delivering food within our community.
