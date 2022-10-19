Lucy Kall will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 22, at Temple Emanu El. Lucy is the daughter of Naomi and Matthew Kall of Solon and the sister of Hannah. She is the granddaughter of Richard (z”l) and Roberta Katzman of Pepper Pike, and Sheldon and Mateele Kall of Manlius, N.Y. Lucy attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys reading and writing fiction, experiencing Broadway musicals and mastering computer technology. For her mitzvah project, Lucy is collecting books and volunteering for the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank.
