Lyla Uram will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Park Synagogue. Lyla is the daughter of Rachel and David Uram of Moreland Hills, and the sister of Sam and Bella. She is the granddaughter of Arnold and Bonnie Caplan, Judy Uram and Earl Cohen, and of blessed memory, Fred Uram. Lyla attends Brady Middle School in the Orange School District. She enjoys tennis, swim, basketball and loves art.
