Madeline Leigh Friedman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 24, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Madeline is the daughter of Hillary Stone and dear friend of Larry Bloch, and Ian and Jamie Friedman. She is the sister of Gabriel and Emmitt and lives in Shaker Heights. She is the granddaughter of Linda and Richard Stone, Lynne and Don Severe, and Mark Friedman and Sonny Starkey. Madeline attends Laurel School. She is a company member of the City Ballet of Cleveland. Madeline enjoys speech and debate and is an avid reader. For her mitzvah project, Madeline co-created and assisted with the City Ballet of Cleveland and the Friendship Circle of Cleveland to teach dance and movement to special needs children.