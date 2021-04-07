Madeline Rachel Beynenson will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, April 10 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Madeline is the daughter of Julie and Alex Beynenson of Pepper Pike and the sister of Callie. She is the granddaughter of Cherl and Mark Groner and Mikhail Beynenson, and the great-granddaughter of Betty Fishman and Tsalya Beynenson. She is also the granddaughter of the late Inna Beynenson. Madeline attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys ballet and piano. For her mitzvah project, she is supporting National Adrenal Diseases Foundation (NADF).