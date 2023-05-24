Madelyn Grace Sogoloff will become a bat mitzvah Sunday morning, May 28, at Solon Chabad. Madelyn is the daughter of Laurel and Zachary Sogoloff of Orange and the sister of Brooke. She is the granddaughter of Holly and Dale Friedland of Pepper Pike, Mira Sogoloff of South Euclid, and Barry and Rena Sogoloff of Beachwood. Madelyn loves graphic design, dance, animals, shopping and hanging out with her friends. For her mitzvah project, Madelyn is volunteering at the preschool camp at Solon Chabad.
