Madelyne Pilloff will become a bat mitzvah Tuesday, Dec. 24 in Israel. Madelyne is the daughter of Julie and Jeremy Pilloff of Orange, and the sister of Jacob and Justin Pilloff. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and James Grunzweig of Beachwood, and Francine and Benson Pilloff of Chapel Hill, N.C. Madelyne is a student at Brady Middle School and Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Madelyne enjoys gymnastics and cheerleading. For her mitzvah project, Madelyne will sort and pack fruit while in Israel for those in need.
