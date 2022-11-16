Madison Alaina Hopkins will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Park Synagogue. Madison is the daughter of Renee and Jeffrey Saks, and Matt Hopkins of Pepper Pike, and the sister of Siera, Mackenzie, and Gregg Vining, and Emma, Andrew and Allison Saks. She is the granddaughter of Joan Saks and Ted Provder, Marsha and Dan Hopkins, and of blessed memory, Karol Saks. Madison attends Brady Middle School. She enjoys acting and has been in numerous Stagecrafters Youth Theatre productions.
