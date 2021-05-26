Magnolia Jane Fisher will become a bat mitzvah Sunday morning, May 30, at Solon Chabad. Magnolia is the daughter of Scott and Dahlia Fisher of Solon, and the sister of Charlie and Teddy. She is the granddaughter of Dennis (of blessed memory) and Barbara Fisher, and Lili (of blessed memory) and Jacob Kaminsky. Magnolia attends Orchard Middle School. She enjoys dancing and playing softball. For her mitzvah project, Magnolia makes and sells jewelry in memory of her grandmother, and is donating her profits to support breast cancer.