Makenzie Work will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, April 30, at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Makenzie is the daughter of Danielle and Matt Cicero of Willowick and Eric Work of Willoughby. She is the granddaughter of Laurie Bruder and Tom Gerson of Orange, Beverly and Chuck Cicero of Beachwood, Marc Weinberger of South Euclid, and Sue and Dean Work of Willoughby. Makenzie attends Willowick Middle School. She enjoys baking, art, softball and hanging out with friends.
