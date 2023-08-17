Malcolm McFarland will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 19, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Malcolm is the son of Lisa Feinberg and Ned McFarland of Cleveland Heights and the brother of Lev.
