Matthew Kenneth Harris will become a bar mitvzah Thursday morning, Nov. 5, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Matthew is the son of Dahlia and Larry Harris of Orange and the brother of Sam. He is the grandson of Ellen Harris and Livia Ayal, and the late Donald Harris and the late Eliezer Ayal. Matthew attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys sports, guitar and video games. For his mitzvah project, Matthew is volunteering with the Concerned Citizens Community Council to get needed outdoor equipment for the children in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.