Matthew Ryan Georgiadi will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, Oct. 16, at Solon Chabad. Matthew is the son of Milena and Steven Georgiadi of Solon Middle School and the brother of Emily Sophia Georgiadi. He is the grandson of Bella and Khariton Stanovsky of Mayfield Heights. Matthew is a seventh grader at Solon schools and attends religious school at Solon Chabad. He enjoys football, baseball, basketball and math. For his mitzvah project, Matthew donated his allowance to a tzedakah box for charity.