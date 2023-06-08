Max Shamailov

Max Shamailov will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 10, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Max is the son of Hershel and Miriam Smilovich of Beachwood and the brother of Olivia Smilovich. He is the grandson of Abram and Ida Shamailov, and Martin and Malka Smilovich. Max attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys riding his bike, playing video games and hanging out with friends.