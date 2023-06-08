Max Shamailov will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, June 10, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Max is the son of Hershel and Miriam Smilovich of Beachwood and the brother of Olivia Smilovich. He is the grandson of Abram and Ida Shamailov, and Martin and Malka Smilovich. Max attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys riding his bike, playing video games and hanging out with friends.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
‘Pedestrian’ identified as driver in University Heights fatal crash
-
Geraci’s former manager sues over claims involving disability, religion, age
-
Felder: Finance, real estate professional, recalled for ‘compassion’
-
JFSA purchases Beachwood building to house three programs
-
Keystate Homes’ raffled St. Jude house a green, modern haven
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
How many hours a week do you work?
You voted: