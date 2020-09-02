Maximilian Jacob Leebow will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 5, during a private ceremony. Max is the son of Elizabeth Solonche and Danny Wittenberg of Pepper Pike, and Jonathan and Erin Leebow of Hunting Valley, and the brother of Justice, David, Samantha, Natalia, Maya and Alex. He is the grandson of Sharon and Morry Escott of Beachwood; Barbara and Larry Kupps of Lyndhurst; Al Solonche of Columbia, Md.; and Dennis Leebow of Miami Beach, Fla., and great-grandson of Rhoda Agin of Beachwood. Max attends Hawken School and The Temple-Tifereth Israel. He enjoys soccer, basketball and guitar. For his mitzvah project, Max volunteered at Shoes and Coats for Kids (SC4K) sorting and packing back to school supplies for local kids in need. He is also collecting tzedakah funds to further support SC4K.