Maxwell Henry Spyke became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 29, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Max is the son of Beth and Larry Spyke of Beachwood, and the brother of Rafi and Daniel. He is the grandson of Linda and Stuart Schulhof, and Ben and Sandy Spyke. Max attends Beachwood Middle School and Fairmount Temple’s religious school. He enjoys hanging out with friends, reading and taking care of his rescue dog and others he watches. Max is also growing out his hair to donate it to be made into wigs for patients with cancer. For his mitzvah project, Max is collecting items and funds for Freedom Tails, an agency that rescues dogs and cats from breeders, nursing them back to health and finding them their forever homes.
