Maya Rose Karas will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, June 17, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Maya is the daughter of Jonathan and Kori Karas, and the sister of Michael. She is the granddaughter of Marcy and Arlen Wessler, Barb Truitt, Hal Karas and Berri Foreman. Maya attends Beachwood Middle School, where her favorite subjects are science and social studies. When she isn’t studying, Maya is involved with dance, tap, competitive show choir and reading. For her bat mitzvah project, Maya made and distributed PB&J sandwiches to the homeless in Cleveland. She also donated her hair to Wigs for Kids.
