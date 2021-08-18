Maya Kestin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Maya is the daughter of Laura and Greg Kestin of Shaker Heights and the sister of Eli Kestin. She is the granddaughter of Sherry and Bart Simon of Pepper Pike, and Laura and Brent Kestin of Northbrook, Ill. Maya attends Shaker Middle School. She participates in swim team and lacrosse, and loves skiing and hanging out with her friends. For her mitzvah project, Maya collected and donated gently used clothing for kids in the Cleveland area to the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW).
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: