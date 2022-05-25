Mia Beatrice-Rose Resto will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 28, through Beth Israel-The West Temple, with services held at a private venue. Mia is the daughter of Jennifer Sedlak of Lakewood and David Resto of Pittsburgh. She is the granddaughter of Shellie Sedlak and Robert Sedlak, both of Lakewood. Mia attends Harding Middle School in Lakewood. She enjoys music, art, attending theater, baking and spending time with her friends.
