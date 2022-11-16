Mia James Brecher will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Tamar and Jeremy Brecher of Beachwood, and the sister of Nathan and Jesse. She is the granddaughter of Judith and Kenneth Brecher, and Smadar and David Seinfeld. Mia attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer.
