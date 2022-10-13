Mia Jane Gellis will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Park Synagogue. Mia is the daughter of Kelli and Jeff Gellis of Shaker Heights, and the sister of Sophie. She is the granddaughter of Anita and Barry Gellis, Rodney Wasserstrom, and of blessed memory, Donna Wasserstrom. Mia attends The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys competitive dance. For her mitzvah project, Mia is collecting gently used youth dance shoes and clothing for donation.
